A 26-year-old woman from Crickhowell has been selected as a finalist for Miss Wales 2026.
Ellie Lewis has secured a place in next year’s final, which will take place in April and spans three days of events. These include an “empowerment day” aimed at boosting contestants’ confidence, the Miss Wales Charity Ball, and a catwalk show in front of an audience and judging panel.
The programme will be held across two venues: the Holland House Hotel in Cardiff and The Riverfront in Newport.
Ellie, who is sponsored by Crossoak Shepherds Huts in Talybont-on-Usk said being a finalist was a “huge honour”.
“I am really excited for the final and the adventures and opportunities being a finalist has given me and involves,” she said.
“Miss Wales is so much more than a beauty pageant. It empowers and inspires young women in Wales to be strong, independent and their authentic selves. It emphasis intelligence and leadership, providing a platform to support charitable causes.
“One of the charities Miss Wales supports is A-Sisterhood, which helps women’s causes in the UK and overseas. The charity focuses on empowering, supporting and protecting women. I recently held a Miss Wales fundraising night in my local brewery; Antur Brew, raising £875 for A-Sisterhood.”
Ellie said winning Miss Wales would be “a dream come true” and that she truly believes in everything it stands for.
“My personal reason for entering the competition is to show young women in Wales that they to can be strong, independent and themselves, with just a bit of self love,” she said.
“I have been on a personal journey with Slimming World for the past two years. It has provided a safe and healthy environment for me to not only lose weight, but better my overall wellbeing - it has allowed me to love myself again. Sharing my journey through my time as a Miss Wales finalist, I hope to inspire at least one woman, inspire them to be confident and strong. And if at the end of the final, that is all I achieve, then to me that’s as good as winning the crown.”
Ellie attends her local Slimming World group in Abergavenny every Monday, led by consultant Shelly.
Shelly said: “Ellie’s journey is a shinning example of how Slimming World changed lives, she has not just changed physically but in confidence and self-belief. Watching her grow into a Miss Wales finalist has been an absolute joy, and I know she’ll inspire many other young women to believe in themselves too.”
As well as fundraising and personal development opportunities, the finalists will also experience the glamorous side of Miss Wales, including attending special events, taking part in photoshoots, and completing social media challenges.
The current Miss Wales is 20-year-old Helena Hawke from Caerleon, while the reigning Miss World is Thailand’s Opal Suchata. Wales last won the Miss World title in 1974 with Helen Morgan of Barry, though Sophie Moulds from Ferndale came close as first runner-up in 2012.
