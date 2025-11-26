“I have been on a personal journey with Slimming World for the past two years. It has provided a safe and healthy environment for me to not only lose weight, but better my overall wellbeing - it has allowed me to love myself again. Sharing my journey through my time as a Miss Wales finalist, I hope to inspire at least one woman, inspire them to be confident and strong. And if at the end of the final, that is all I achieve, then to me that’s as good as winning the crown.”