THERE were top results for Welsh rowers at the first GB 5k trials test of the new campaign in Boston, with Crickhowell World U23 gold medallist Robbie Prosser heading the field in the men's sweep oar race.
In the absence of GB's 2025 senior world championship team, Prosser and Gwilym Johnson scored a one-two in the men's pairs, while Katherine George, Angharad Broughton and Heloise Wormleighton finished second, fifth and sixth in the women's singles, and Toby Lassen sixth in the men's sculls.
Prosser teamed up with Calum Jenkins to win the men's pairs by just half a second from 2025 Wales Home Countries fours-winning crew mate Johnson, who partnered fellow Newcastle University student Ed Ridley.
The Wye rower's boat starting second had a 12-second lead on time at the half-way mark, where Johnson and partner were third fastest.
But in a storming second half, the latter all but caught Prosser and Jenkins, who just held on to win by 0.47 seconds in 17 mins 39.64 secs.
Third were Cambridge University duo Luke Beever and Felix Rawlinson another 5.2 secs back, with Wales' Carwyn Davies placing 12th out of the 30 starters in an Oxford Brookes pair with Ben Ferris in 18.18.
Princeton graduate Katherine George, whose father Julian is an Old Monmothian, went from fourth at half-way to finish second in women's singles, crossing in 20.10.59 some 14 seconds behind Reading University's Finnola Stratton in pole position.
Former Llandaff RC junior Angharad Broughton held third at the half-way mark before the Washington University graduate finished fifth in 12.17.94, 4.7 secs ahead of Heloise Wormleighton in sixth.
London University product Georgie Robinson-Ranger, who won the women's Home Countries singles for Wales on Dorney Lake in the summer, and teamed up with George and Wormleighton in the winning women's 8, placed 11th in the 61-strong field, setting the fifth fastest second half to cross in 20.32.03.
GB U23 Meg Knight was 16th just three seconds back, with fellow Wales rowers Lucy Thomson 27th in 20.50.27, Efa Wilson 37th in 21.12.23.
The men's singles saw a 52-boat field line up in Lincolnshire, with two-time World U23 Brookes gold medallist Toby Lassen racing home sixth in 18.43.84, just 5.8 secs off Leander's Oliver Costley in second.
Runaway winner by 23.6 secs was Reading University’s Matt Long in 18.16.40.
Llandaff's Kai Schottmann, a crew mate of Prosser and Johnson in the winning Wales men's four in July, was 11th in 19.00.74.
Last week, attention switched to the Thames in London and the 432-boat championship Fours Head over the reverse Boat race course, where Prosser finished just one second off third in men’s championship coxless fours with his Leander crew, placing fifth in 18.46.4.
But fellow OM and world medal cox Jack Tottem steered his Leander boat containing fellow Wales caps George and Robinson-Ranger to women's championship fours glory, crossing in 20.11.2 secs to beat Molesey by 4.6 seconds.
Former Monmouth Comprehensive pupil Tom Powell was also on board the Imperial College boat that won the senior academic coxless four class, racing home in 18.57.0 to beat Westminster into second by 12 seconds.
