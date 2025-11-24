A Crickhowell Town Council spokesman said :“Once again, we are delighted the Royal Town Planning Institute has recognised the work that has gone into making the Place Plan for Crickhowell, and to be nominated for such a prestigious award. At its heart, the project was all about close collaboration and inclusivity. By working closely and attentively with the residents of Crickhowell, we are extremely proud to have developed a plan for the future of our wonderful town. Already we have been awarded grants for nature recovery initiatives, and important heritage work to be undertaken on the Castle, amongst other projects. We’d like to thank everyone involved, and the RTI for giving us this opportunity to celebrate our work at a national level.”