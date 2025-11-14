Crickhowell is getting ready for the visit of a Wales rugby star this week, as a local home care provider moves into the town for the first time.

The long-established care provider, Abicare, will be officially opening its new branch in the town on Wednesday November 19 at Clarence Hall on Beaufort Street.

Joining the team of local carers at the grand launch event will be Welsh rugby star, James Hook to celebrate the company’s milestone.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the new branch is a signal of intent.

“Serving South Wales with a selection of bespoke visiting and live-in care packages from its current branch in Pontypool, this new branch in Crickhowell signifies Abicare’s future growth and expansion in the region,” they said.