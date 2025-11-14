Crickhowell is getting ready for the visit of a Wales rugby star this week, as a local home care provider moves into the town for the first time.
The long-established care provider, Abicare, will be officially opening its new branch in the town on Wednesday November 19 at Clarence Hall on Beaufort Street.
In a statement, a spokesperson said the new branch is a signal of intent.
“Serving South Wales with a selection of bespoke visiting and live-in care packages from its current branch in Pontypool, this new branch in Crickhowell signifies Abicare’s future growth and expansion in the region,” they said.
