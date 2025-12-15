Terry’s involvement in the agricultural industry took a significant step forward in 1998, when he and four fellow farmers established Farmers Ferry in response to poor returns for UK sheep producers. Their aim was to create a more efficient route for exporting lambs directly from farms to continental markets. By its second year, Farmers Ferry was exporting around 1.2 million lambs, quickly becoming a notable development within the sector. Terry has served as company director and chairman for 27 years.