MEMBERS of the Chinese community in Wales say a racial slur used by the Senedd's only Reform member in a leaked private whatsapp chat two years ago had "caused a lot of hurt".
South Wales East MS Laura Anne Jones, who lives in Monmouth and switched from the Conservatives in the summer, completed a two-week suspension from the Senedd chamber last week after being sanctioned.
BBC Wales News reported that the Chinese in Wales Association (CIWA) welcomed the Senedd action, but found it "deeply disappointing to hear such language from an elected representative", which contained "deeply hurtful and racist connotations".
Ms Jones has apologised for her "regrettable comments", when she used the word "Chinky" during a “private” discussion over Chinese government influence over TikTok.
Swansea University media communications professor Shirley Au-Yeung, CIWA founder and CEO, told BBC Wales: "This word is sometimes used without people fully understanding its impact, but public figures should be especially mindful of the harm such language can cause.
"We don't want to live in a society where racially derogatory language is normalised or dismissed.
"Many ethnically Chinese people born in Wales have shared that their Welsh identity can feel questioned at times because of how they look.
"People look at their face and think they are migrants. They feel they are Welsh but other people question and this hurts them so much...
"This term has historically been used in negative and racist contexts, and its impact is still felt deeply."
Foo Seng, CIWA advocacy lead, labelled the phrase "demeaning", while Angela Hui, author of Takeaway: Stories From Behind the Counter, said while it "might look harmless", it "cuts to the core" for many south east Asians.
Ms Jones said she had completed Senedd respect and conduct training and had "actively been in contact and helped the community being referred to".
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said she had "made a mistake", but called it a "pretty minor offence".
