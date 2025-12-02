A restaurant in Blaenavon was the only Welsh addition to one of the UK’s top food guides this year, as its list of accolades continues to grow.
Butterflies Bar and Kitchen has been named as the best restaurant in Wales for two years in a row, with other awards amounting to the best commercial garden in the country and the best steaks to be found here.
Adding to its previous success, the restaurant has now been included in Opentable’s annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the UK. It is the only Welsh name added to this year’s guide.
“Our restaurant has been chosen as one of the Top 100 restaurants in the UK for 2025,” the team announced via social media.
“Huge thanks to the team for always upholding the highest of standards and to our wonderful customers for supporting us through the year.”
The building itself was originally built in 1832 as the Cross Keys Hotel, meaning the place has been serving locals and visitors to the World Heritage Town for almost two centuries.
Almost 800,000 reviews and ratings are considered by OpenTable before deciding which restaurants make the final list as well as the percentage of five star reviews.
The organisation also analyses key data in the hospitality sector, suggesting that diners are more likely to see eating out as a treat a few times a year as opposed to a regular habit. The ‘Happy Hour’ concept also appears to making a return, with a jump in the number of 4pm reservations at restaurants across the UK.
This is mirrored in the amount of consumers expecting to spend more on dining out, 49 per cent of those surveyed saying they expect prices to rise further. But the amount of people eating out instead of cooking at home is also projected to rise.
