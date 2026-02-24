A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a father of three from Blaenavon last year.
Kai Pennell, aged 35, admitted to murdering Duane Keen at an address on Riverside Drive on the morning of Friday October 17 2025. At the time, Mr Keen’s family paid tribute to the MMA fighter as a “Champ in the ring, but you were the biggest champ to us.”
Pennell will serve a minimum of 23 years in prison before he can be considered for parole, although this time has been reduced to 22 years and 138 days due to time already served behind bars. A restraining order has also been enforced in respect to his former partner, Rebecca Phillips.
Mr Keen’s family thanked the police for bringing the killer to justice but said that no amount of time could fill the void left behind.
"Today a life sentence of 23 years has been awarded to Kai Pennell for taking the life of my son Duane. A loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle,” they said.
"Although justice has been given, the life sentence will never be truly enough, as we the family have lost our loved one who will never have his life to live and we now have to live the rest of our lives without him.”
"We the family would like to thank the police, CPS and all the team that have worked tirelessly on this case and have supported us throughout the past several months."
“Taking a knife from his own property implied that he intended to cause serious harm when confronting Duane in the early hours of that morning. His actions had devastating consequences and Duane’s death has impacted the lives of his family, loved ones, friends and community.”
“I’d like to pay tribute to the friends and family who have had to come to terms with Duane’s death and shown great strength throughout this difficult process.”
“I know today’s sentencing will never bring him back; however, I hope this outcome brings some consolation and closure for them.”
