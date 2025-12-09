With only a few hours’ notice, NFU Cymru and the NFU put out an immediate call to action for members to contact their Labour MP and urge them to abstain on Resolution 50. Readers may, understandably, question why the unions urged Labour MPs to abstain rather than vote against the resolution. This choice was made on three broad points. First, votes on Budget Resolutions are considered matters of confidence meaning that were it to fail then the government would have effectively lost a vote of no-confidence as their ability to authorise taxation was defunct, meaning that even the most sympathetic MPs would likely refuse to vote against the government. Secondly, any MPs who did vote against the government risked having the whip and party support withdrawn, as was the case for the sole Labour MP Markus Campbell-Savours. Ultimately, as a procedural vote where the option to amend the changes to IHT were not available this may not be an indication of real votes when it comes to the Finance Bill.