These concerns are not new. With almost 600 incidents reported on farms in the last year and agriculture making up 20% of UK workplace fatalities, the farming industry continues to be one of the most dangerous occupations in modern Wales. After a concerningly stubborn trend of high fatal injuries last year in combination with low farm confidence, NFU Cymru and the wider industry’s calls for better awareness and mitigations reached a record audience this year. For the 13th annual Farm Safety Week, NFU Cymru joined members covering each area of the country and industry to challenge, and ultimately try to change, longstanding attitudes to work safety and risk-taking. This encompassed more prominent actions on operating heavy machinery and working with children as well as highlighting indirect, often less considered, factors such as protecting yourself in the sun and working at heights.