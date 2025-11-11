This year’s NFU Cymru Conference once again brought together farmers, growers, and industry stakeholders to hear from leading experts and celebrate the vital role of Welsh farming. Focusing on the future of the industry amid significant change, the event was shaped around NFU Cymru’s key asks ahead of next year’s Senedd election.
The conference opened with a video highlighting NFU Cymru’s work since the delegates last gathered in Llandrindod Wells. In his opening address, NFU Cymru President Aled Jones pointed to the video as just one example that shows the engagement NFU Cymru continues to have with industry and political stakeholders.
The first session, Growing the Welsh Food Sector, featured Karen Betts OBE (Food & Drink Federation) and Sarah Bradbury (Institute of Grocery Distribution), who discussed both the challenges and opportunities for building a resilient and thriving food system in Wales. Irish Farmers’ Association President Francie Gorman then offered valuable insights on lessons learned in Ireland and how European developments are shaping their farming future.
Emphasising that farming is on the right track but needs stronger support, Dr Peter Noy from the University of Nottingham shared his research on productive food systems. The final session, led by Dr Jac Larner from Cardiff University’s Wales Governance Centre, provided an overview of upcoming changes to Senedd elections and what the next Welsh Government might look like.
To close the day, NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader reflected on hosting a group of children on her farm. Many had never seen farm animals or crops before, but by the end of the visit one young girl told her “I want to be a farmer when I grow up.” That moment, Abi said, captures the spirit of NFU Cymru’s mission; to inspire the next generation and ensure a strong, thriving future for Welsh farming.
Comments
