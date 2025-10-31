It was encouraging, then, to see this vital issue reach a wider audience recently. NFU Cymru Crops Board Chair Tom Rees and his family from Pembrokeshire, featured on BBC Countryfile, helping explain to millions of viewers how proposed IHT changes could affect family farms like theirs. Their openness and honesty about a potentially devasting situation, brought a complex policy debate to life in a way no briefing paper ever could- showing the real the very real people behind the headlines. Dai Charles Evans and his family also shared their story on S4Cs Ffermio, shining a light on the same issue. Their willingness to speak out demonstrates that, across our union, members remain determined to defend the principles of fairness and continuity that IHT reliefs represent.