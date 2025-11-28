Despite the thirteen months that have passed since the UK Government announced their proposed changes to Inheritance Tax which stand to threaten the future of family farms in Wales and across the United Kingdom, the industry and public showed their support for farmers stronger than ever at this year’s Royal Welsh Winter Fair.
It was less than thirty minutes before the prime cattle sale when hundreds of visitors to the fair packed into the main ring to support NFU Cymru’s message to the UK Government on the eve of the Autumn Budget. Attendees were handed large card tiles by groups of volunteers from the agricultural community which were then held up to form a mosaic with a simple message to the Chancellor, “NO IHT”. Each individual in the stand played a crucial part in creating this visual representation of the feeling found in the room and across Wales as well as the hundreds of others lining the balcony and central ring.
If the cheers and raising of banners by members of the public, supporters from the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs, and employees on the surrounding trade stands was not enough to illustrate the sentiment felt ahead of the Budget, the passionate rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau led by NFU Cymru President Aled Jones which saw the people of all ages and backgrounds up on their feet singing certainly showed the passion found within each and every person in the room.
Whilst big moments such as this or recent tractor runs may lead the headlines for the industry it is the moments of unity and conversations found within events such as the Winter Fair which not only illustrate the ruinous impact these changes will have but also remind us what organisations like NFU Cymru are fighting for. It’s the food stall selling locally produced Welsh cheeses and meats, the members of the annual feature county and, arguably above all, the farming families of all ages coming together on the showground that must not be forced to sell up and disappear due to government policy.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.