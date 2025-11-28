Whilst big moments such as this or recent tractor runs may lead the headlines for the industry it is the moments of unity and conversations found within events such as the Winter Fair which not only illustrate the ruinous impact these changes will have but also remind us what organisations like NFU Cymru are fighting for. It’s the food stall selling locally produced Welsh cheeses and meats, the members of the annual feature county and, arguably above all, the farming families of all ages coming together on the showground that must not be forced to sell up and disappear due to government policy.