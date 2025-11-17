NFU Cymru has welcomed the findings of the Welsh Affairs Committee’s report into Farming in Wales in 2025: Challenges and Opportunities, which calls for a delay to the UK Government’s inheritance tax reforms.
The committee’s cross-party report echoes many of the concerns NFU Cymru raised during the inquiry, particularly around the uncertainty created by the government’s approach to introducing changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR) without first publishing a full Welsh impact assessment.
The report highlights that the Treasury's estimates of how many farms could be affected are based on limited data, lacking key information about individual farm businesses. This could lead to misleading conclusions about the true impact of the reforms, especially in Wales where family farms form the backbone of our rural economy.
I am pleased to see so much of the evidence presented by NFU Cymru reflected in the committee's conclusions. Farmers across Wales have shared their deep concerns about how these changes could threaten the viability of family farms, many of which are structured on the assumption that agricultural assets qualify for relief. It is vital that government listens and delays implementation until a full and fair assessment of the impact on Welsh farmers has been completed.
Furthermore, a public letter writing campaign launched by the NFU saw more than 12,000 letters sent to 550 MP's in just 12 days, highlighting the devastating impact of the proposed family farm tax. The campaign was further boosted by the letters encourage MPs to watch a powerful and emotional BBC Countryfile interview with Welsh farmer Tom Rees and his father Charles, which showed the real human cost these reforms could bring.
