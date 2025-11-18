Agriculture occupies more than 90 per cent of Wales’ land area and Welsh agriculture accounts for around 11 per cent of the UK’s agricultural workforce, despite Wales making up less than 5 per cent of the wider population. It underpins a food and drink sector valued at over £9.3 billion. At the same time, the Committee notes declining livestock numbers, a shrinking workforce and lower average farm incomes when compared with other parts of the UK. Its assessment that Welsh farming is “resilient but under heavy strain” reflects this mixed picture.