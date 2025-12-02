For 20 years, Open Farm Sunday has introduced people of all ages to the amazing farmers across the country who produce the great food we all love to eat.
This landmark year celebrates the rich heritage of this flagship event, which is organised nationally by the global sustainable farming charity LEAF (Linking Environment And Farming).
Next summer once again, hundreds of farms across Britain will open their gates, giving visitors the opportunity to discover how sustainable farming nurtures wildlife, protects the environment and supports thriving communities.
It’s a chance to embrace a sustainable food journey rooted in LEAF Marque produce so don’t forget to save the date and make an appointment to take home a new connection to your food and the countryside on Sunday, June 7, 2026.
