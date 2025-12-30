The year begins with something both new and familiar as the Sustainable Farming Scheme begins on January 1st. This slightly contradictory feeling of familiarity as the scheme begins is largely due to the fact that NFU Cymru, farmers, and growers have spent the best part of a decade hammering out details and expectations with Welsh Government. Hard-fought wins such as the removal of the 10% tree cover requirement have defined our approach since the original proposals were first published in 2018. Looking to the scheme’s launch, NFU Cymru continue to remind the current government, and those aspiring to form the next Welsh Government, that there is still much to do; the scheme must evolve if it is to ensure a productive and profitable future for Welsh agriculture environmentally, financially and socially.