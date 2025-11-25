THE village of Grosmont lost its only shop a few months ago, but volunteers have recently shared the news that it might not be long until they have a temporary shop back in the community.
When the village lost its shop, residents were devastated, until collecting their daily and weekly papers became a bit more straightforward thanks to volunteers from St Nicholas Church who stepped in to save the local news.
Volunteers from the community found a way of distributing local newspapers including the Mommouthshire Beacon and the Abergavenny Chronicle so residents could still have access to the news.
Karen Farr, Volunteer in Grosmont, said: “Firstly thank you to everyone involved in continuing to move this project forwards.
“We are pleased to now be in a position to be able to trade, in whatever format we can proceed with as a temporary measure. It is still the long term aim to have a permanent shop, which is what our villagers have said they want so we are looking for premises.”
The team behind the project have recently handed out surveys for local residents to find out exactly what they wanted from a village shop and were delighted to receive almost 40 responses to their questions helping them to make progress with the next steps.
The project is now registered as a community benefit society with the help of GAVO and as of November 25 they have been able to trade.
They are now hoping to move the project along and set up a temporary pop up shop with a view to establishing something more permanent for the village in line with what residents called for in the well received survey.
