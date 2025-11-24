Blaenavon Co-op has re-launched with a fresh new-look and enhanced range and choice following a five-week programme of improvements.
The Ivor Street store – which supports 12 local jobs - has been ‘transformed’ with a brand new look and layout which includes an in-store bakery, Costa Coffee Express and new refrigeration which not only cuts Co-op’s carbon footprint, but also enhances the store’s fresh, chilled and frozen range.
Blaenavon’s Co-op is welcoming members and customers back into their local store, where they will see an extended range and choice including fresh and healthy products; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade goods; pizzas; flowers; ready meals, award winning wines and beers and, everyday essentials. Other services include National Lottery and, payment services via PayPoint.
Self service tills have been added for extra ease and convenience, especially at busier times.
The store is one of 50 new or refurbished stores Co-op is opening during November and December across the UK.
Joe Morris, Co-op’s Area Operations Manager, said: “We are delighted to invest in Blaenavon. The store has been completely transformed with a fresh new look and layout to enhance the shopping experience. We’re proud to be part of local community life. We have a focus on being a hub locally for the community, delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone - we're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support the community.”
Member price savings create additional value for Co-op members who can save more with personalised offers, deals and promotions and, lower prices on the products shoppers buy most.
Soft plastic recycling is also available in store, making it easier for shoppers to return harder to recycle materials such as crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.