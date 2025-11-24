Joe Morris, Co-op’s Area Operations Manager, said: “We are delighted to invest in Blaenavon. The store has been completely transformed with a fresh new look and layout to enhance the shopping experience. We’re proud to be part of local community life. We have a focus on being a hub locally for the community, delivering the quality, choice, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone - we're here to contribute to local life and conveniently serve and support the community.”