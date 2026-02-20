An man from Abergavenny has launched a new local business in memory of his beloved pet.
Ed Woolcott, aged 31, tragically lost his four-year-old cocker spaniel Monty in a tragic accident during a storm in 2024. But the former serviceman’s latest venture helps to keep his best friend’s memory alive.
Monty’s XI was established as a tribute to his best friend – a brand that brings together two of Ed’s greatest loves: dogs and sport.
“Anyone who’s loved a dog will understand the hole Monty left behind,” said Ed.
“Suddenly there was no pitter-patter of paws, no one greeting us at the door, no hopeful eyes when the cheese came out of the fridge. Creating Monty’s XI became a way to turn that grief into something positive - something that keeps his name alive.”
The start-up was supported by a £20,000 loan from the British Business Bank, secured with support from the specialist ex-forces partner, X-Forces Enterprise.
The Start Up Loans programme provides government-backed loans of up to £25,000 per individual, alongside free mentoring and support for new business owners across the UK.
“Without the loan, this business simply wouldn’t exist,” Ed said.
“My wife and I have a toddler, another baby on the way, and a puppy, so draining our savings just wasn’t an option. The loan meant we could spread the cost over time and still protect our family financially. It’s been a lifesaver.”
Ed identified a clear gap in the market while developing the brand after noticing that many dog accessories are heavily targeted towards a female audience, with limited options aimed at men.
The products are designed to celebrate the loyalty and passion people feel for their dogs - emotions Ed believes closely mirror the devotion fans have for their football teams.
A percentage of every sale will be donated to animal charity Blue Cross, which supported Ed through its pet bereavement helpline following Monty’s death. The partnership will allow the business to give back to a charity that played a crucial role during one of the most difficult periods of his life, helping support animals in need.
Ed also plans to take up the free mentoring offered as the business grows.
The new business founder continues to work full-time, supported by his wife Meg - who works in marketing - during her maternity leave. The couple are also juggling life with a 20-month-old daughter, a baby due in the spring, and their new cocker spaniel puppy, Paddy.
“We clearly like a challenge. I know the next few months are going to be hard work but to see my vision come to life - the products, the photoshoot, everything - has been incredibly emotional,” Ed added.
“Monty’s XI started as a pet project, but I hope it grows into something that brings joy to dog owners who spend hundreds of hours walking, just like we did with Monty.”
Jessica Phillips-Harris, Senior Manager for Wales at the British Business Bank, said: “Monty’s XI is a powerful example of how entrepreneurship can turn personal loss into something meaningful and positive.”
“Through the Start Up Loans programme - and the dedicated specialist support we offer to entrepreneurs from the Armed Forces community – we’re able to help people like Ed turn an idea into a viable business, even while balancing full-time work and family life. We’re proud to have supported Ed on his journey.”
