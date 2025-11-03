Monmouthshire County Council has announced a series of temporary road closures across the region to allow for essential infrastructure and safety works. The closures, affecting Govilon, Brynygwenin, and Llanelly Hill, are scheduled throughout November and are necessary to ensure public safety while works are carried out.
In Govilon, Cwm Lane (C7.6) will be closed on November 10 between 9:30 am and 3:30pm to facilitate BT poling works. The affected stretch ran from the junction with School Lane to the junction with Cwm Road. A signed diversion route was in place via Station Road, Derwen Deg, and Cwm Road. Access to properties along the route was maintained during the works.
In Brynygwenin, a section of Crowfield to Bryn-Y-Gwenin Lane (C16.8) will be closed on November 6-7 , also for BT works. The closure will affect approximately 240 metres of road, starting 0.70km from its junction with the B4521. As the road is a no-through route, no formal diversion will be provided, but access and egress will be managed on-site with minor delays.
Meanwhile, in Llanelly Hill, Lower Cwm Nant Gam will be closed on November 17 between 8am and 5pm to allow for vegetation clearance and main stabilisation works following a recent landslip. The closure will affect the stretch between Gelly Felen and Darenfelen. A signed diversion will be in place via Upper Cwm Nant Gam, Miners Row, and Darenfelen. The council has indicated that this work will be completed in two phases, with a second closure expected in 2026.
All closures are issued under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. Residents are advised to follow diversion signage and plan ahead to avoid delays. Reasonable access will be maintained for properties along the affected routes.
Viaduct inspection
Monmouthshire County Council is to temporarily close a section of the A4077 Crickhowell Road in Govilon from November 11-15 to allow safe inspection works on the Gilwern Viaduct.
The closure affects the stretch between Common Road and Glangrwyney Road, operating daily from 8am to 6pm. Diversions are in place for both light and heavy vehicles. Reasonable access for residents will be maintained throughout the works.
