Meanwhile, in Llanelly Hill, Lower Cwm Nant Gam will be closed on November 17 between 8am and 5pm to allow for vegetation clearance and main stabilisation works following a recent landslip. The closure will affect the stretch between Gelly Felen and Darenfelen. A signed diversion will be in place via Upper Cwm Nant Gam, Miners Row, and Darenfelen. The council has indicated that this work will be completed in two phases, with a second closure expected in 2026.