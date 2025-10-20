A new licensing proposal has been slammed by a publican in Abergavenny as a ‘drop in the ocean”’ saying that the industry needs more practical support.
One proposal to reform licensing regulations for the hospitality sector includes removing the requirement to advertise any plans to change the conditions of a license in local newspapers. But critics of the proposal say it provides almost zero relief from the hikes in NI contributions and other taxes that weigh the industry down.
Andrew Powell, who owns two pubs in Abergavenny, said people like him need more practical support to cut costs instead of meagre changes.
“I do feel as if we need a helping hand,” he said as he geared up for a busy Friday night in the town.
“ We need help with things like accommodation. If personal accommodation for landlords was rated properly, it could save a publican £500 per year.”
“Business rates for pubs also need to be addressed, it was in the Labour manifesto but we are already over a year in with this government and nothing has been done. Our rates are based on our rentable value every five years, whereas shops, cafes and other venues don’t have to adhere to that. We should be treated the same as other businesses.”
Meanwhile, critics from other sectors have suggested removing the requirement to notify the public of licensing proposals could do more harm than good for communities.
Not only will this produce an negligable saving for publicans, but it will also mean local newspapers will lose out on vital finances and residents living near hospitality venues may never know when they can expect a pub to stay open later.
The News Media Association has urgently called on the government to rethink the proposal, with the local news media calling it a direct attack on the public’s right to know. Instead, the organisation calls for an outcome which secures the futures of both the local pub and the local paper.
“This government says it isn’t taxing individuals, but it already has,” Andrew continued.
“I have had to put 50 pence on every meal and 10 pence on every pint so in a way it’s my regulars who are paying the price. Even for licensing fees, I now pay £190 per year. Less than 20 years ago, I was paying £20 for three years, so the burden is a case of all the little things adding up.”
“But removing the advertising requirement for public notices...that means nothing to us. It is a paper exercise, and although it might make us a small saving the number of people it will affect is minimal and I know It’s not something I’m looking for or anything which will help me.”
“Likewise with cutting alcohol duty, it needs to be more substantial than a penny here and there. I would love to see Rachel Reeves cut NI, but I can’t see much coming our way in the budget.”
