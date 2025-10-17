Velindre University NHS Trust and Aneurin Bevan University Health Board are proud to announce the official opening of the Velindre @ Nevill Hall Radiotherapy Unit, a state-of-the-art facility designed to enhance cancer care across South East Wales.
The unit, which has been seeing patients since June, was formally opened on Thursday October 16 by Jeremy Miles MS, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, in a ceremony and celebration event.
“The opening of this radiotherapy unit is a transformational moment for cancer care in Wales,” said Mr. Miles.
“This £38m investment by the Welsh Government demonstrates our commitment to ensuring people can access world-class treatment closer to home, reducing the need to travel during what is already an incredibly challenging time.”
“This is a significant stepping stone in the development of NHS Wales’ regional programme for cancer services and improving access to radiotherapy, particularly for people with prostate and breast cancer."
The £38 million facility, located at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, offers radiotherapy treatments from its two advanced linear accelerator machines. The Unit cares for breast cancer, prostate cancer and palliative radiotherapy patients who meet a set of clinical criteria.
It is intended to operate as an extension of Velindre Cancer Centre in Cardiff and will increase radiotherapy capacity in the region by up to 20%, helping to meet growing demand and reduce travel times for patients.
David Donegan, Chief Executive of Velindre University NHS Trust, said, “As we continue to see a rise in cancer incidence across Wales, with over 20,000 new cases diagnosed every year, the need for enhanced radiotherapy capacity has never been more acute."
“The introduction of this new service is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing timely and effective cancer treatment."
“The expansion of Velindre Cancer Service will not only help us meet the growing demand with the latest state-of-the-art equipment but also ensure that suitable patients are able to receive this specialist care closer to home in a dedicated setting in Abergavenny.”
Nicola Prygodzicz, Chief Executive of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said that the opening of the Velindre @ Nevill Hall Radiotherapy Unit marks a significant investment in the future of cancer care in Wales, ensuring more patients can access life-saving treatment closer to where they live.
We’re really proud to have worked in partnership with Velindre University NHS Trust to bring the fantastic work of the Velindre Cancer Service to a brand-new facility here in Gwent,” she said.
“This unit represents a major milestone in our shared mission to deliver high-quality, compassionate care that is responsive to the needs of our communities. Being able to provide cancer care closer to patients’ homes will have a profound impact across South East Wales and we’re thrilled that Nevill Hall Hospital could serve as its home.”
The Unit was developed through a partnership between Velindre University NHS Trust, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and Powys Teaching Health Board.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.