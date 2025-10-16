TWO successful job fairs were held in Abergavenny and Caldicot in September by Monmouthshire County Council’s Employment and Skills team in partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions.
The event was held in St Mary’s Priory Hall in Abergavenny and Choir Hall in Caldicot welcoming over 250 attendees from across the county who are looking for employment, training, or career change opportunities.
Over both events, attendees accessed approximately 120 live job vacancies from 40 local businesses and organisations, representing a wide range of sectors.
The job fairs provide a useful platform for people aged 16 and over to connect directly with employers, explore new career paths and learn about the support which is available through the Council’s Economy, Employment and Skills team.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, Cllr Paul Griffiths, said: “Monmouthshire’s Economy, Employment and Skills team have done a fantastic job in creating these important events for residents.
“At both job fairs, attendees had the opportunity to learn about available vacancies and received valuable support in their search for employment.
“The variety of local businesses also improved what a diverse economy we have here in Monmouthshire, providing opportunities to everyone to find employment in an industry that suits them.”
The Monmouthshire Economy, Employment and Skills team continues to support residents looking to upskill, retrain, or re-enter the workforce. Beyond the events, the team provides ongoing support, including training, guidance, and practical help, to boost confidence and open doors to new opportunities.
