Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has called on the Welsh Government to apply for funding from the Pride in Place fund.
The fund, operated by UK Government is a £5 billion, 10-year government initiative investing up to £20 million in disadvantaged neighbourhoods across the UK to drive local regeneration and improvements that residents want.
During questions to the Cabinet Secretary for Finance and Welsh Language on Wednesday 17th December, Mr Fox once again highlighted the devastating impact of flooding in Monmouthshire, and reflected on the support that had been offered to date.
The Monmouth MS pointed towards the significant support received by businesses and residents in the Rhondda Cynon Taf in 2024, and asked if the Welsh Government could look into underwriting a further offer of business rate relief for Monmouthshire.
In closing, Mr Fox asked Mr Drakeford if the Welsh Government could collectively make representations to the UK Government for an allocation of the Pride in Place funding, to allow impacted communities to receive the improvements and protection from flooding they need.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has said: “The funding offered by UK Government could go a long way in making significant improvements to people’s lives here in Monmouthshire.
“Following the devastating flooding in November, I spoke to residents in Monmouth, Skenfrith and other impacted areas, and the common theme was that people feel forgotten.
“Some of the solutions to provide protection and long-term security are of minimal cost in the grand scheme of things, yet seem to have become stuck in an endless web of bureaucracy.
“This funding could be used to deliver some of these solutions, and help towards protecting and revitalising the communities impacted.
“I hope the Welsh Government will be able to make a case for Monmouthshire and similar areas to receive this funding.”
