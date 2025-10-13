I always remind people that daffodil bulbs can be planted now, as it’s so easy to overlook this important window in the gardening calendar. Summer has gone, and with it so has a lot of enthusiasm for gardening for a lot of people. And planting bulbs is not instantly gratifying either, which is another hurdle for many, but in a few months I guarantee you will be so glad that you made the effort to plant these humble little packets of spring colour. There is a huge range of varieties to choose from – all heights and lots of different colours, bloom sizes and combinations so do take the time to do a bit of research as to which would be the best for you.