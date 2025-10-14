Concerns that motorists are using a residential street next to Abergavenny’s nearest A&E unit have been taken to police, with clarity sought on what action can be taken.
Beaumaris Drive, located behind the A4042 dual carriageway and a stone’s throw away from The Grange University Hospital, has become a topic of concern for some locals according to Senedd Member, Peter Fox.
Mr Fox says he has been contacted by constituents raising concerns of speeding, anti-social behaviour and road traffic accidents on the road.
“It is always concerning to hear about a focus of anti-social behaviour in any area, and I will do what I can to assist,” he said.
“Several concerns about Beaumaris Drive have been raised with my office, so I took the opportunity to visit the area myself.”
“The street is quite narrow, and full of parked cars, and is within the vicinity of local amenities and parks. It is therefore un-surprising that residents are concerned about speeding cars.”
According to the Conservative Senedd Member, there is evidence of wall and property damage from vehicles and he said he sympathised with the residents’ concerns.
The Monmouth MS has written to Gwent Police to relay concerns, and to ask for an update on what action they are taking in the area, before deciding what further input and assistance he can provide to residents.
“I have contacted Gwent Police in the first instance to relay concerns and to see what action they are taking to address this,” Mr Fox continued.
“Once I have received a reply, I can then establish with local residents what the best way forward is.”
