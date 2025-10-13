Cllr Chandler, who serves as a councillor on Monmouthshire County Council, said: “I’m delighted to take on this role at such an exciting time. Support for the Green Party is growing rapidly — we now have more than 550 members across Gwent, the highest we’ve ever had. People are turning to the Greens because they see that we offer real hope and practical solutions in the face of the climate crisis, the housing crisis, and the growing pressure on our public services.