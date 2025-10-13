Gwent Green Party has elected Cllr Ian Chandler as its new chair at the party’s Annual General Meeting. Cllr Chandler succeeds Newport City Councillor Lauren James, who was warmly thanked for her dedication and leadership over recent years.
Cllr Chandler, who serves as a councillor on Monmouthshire County Council, said: “I’m delighted to take on this role at such an exciting time. Support for the Green Party is growing rapidly — we now have more than 550 members across Gwent, the highest we’ve ever had. People are turning to the Greens because they see that we offer real hope and practical solutions in the face of the climate crisis, the housing crisis, and the growing pressure on our public services.
With the next Senedd election being held under proportional representation, there is a real opportunity for Greens to be elected to the Senedd for the first time. I’m looking forward to working with our fantastic members and supporters to make that happen.”
The Gwent Green Party covers Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, and Torfaen.
