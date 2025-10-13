Tables can be booked individually or in groups of 10, 12 and 14 people. When booking tickets, guests are kindly requested to let the organisers know of any special dietary requirements or allergies. There is a set menu of pate or soup to start, with beef or chicken for the main course (vegetarian and vegan options are available upon request) and a choice of sticky toffee pudding with custard or lemon tart for dessert.