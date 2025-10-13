If the disappearing summer is leaving you with feelings of ‘Yesterday,’ ‘Come Together’ and book your ‘Ticket to Ride’ at Manor Hotel, in Crickhowell, this November!
Three local charities have joined forces to host a fundraiser with the local tribute band, Experience the Beatles, at the top of the bill on Saturday November 8.
The area’s answer to John, Paul, Ringo and George saw the ‘Beatles’ rock Abergavenny for the first time since that famous night in 1963 earlier this year, when they took to the stage at AM Fest, held in the castle. Those who were there know they’re in for a treat in Crickhowell next month.
Guests will also be able to enjoy a three course meal and entertainment from saxophonist, Robert Parker, the Rhymney Chorale Choir and Comedian Mike Reed, with the evening hosted by compere, Huw Davies.
The charities benefitting from the fundraiser include Santa’s Little Helpers, who make meals on Christmas Day for those who otherwise would not receive them, as well as Abergavenny Rhinos, who provide clubs for young people to practise sport in a safe environment.
The third charity receiving funds will be Abergavenny-based The Gathering, which provides vital community facilities within the town.
Tickets cost £50 per person, and they can be purchased from Domini Barnes via the Facebook page, ‘Fundraising Event - The Manor Hotel - 8th November 2025’ or by contacting 07773 969325.
Tables can be booked individually or in groups of 10, 12 and 14 people. When booking tickets, guests are kindly requested to let the organisers know of any special dietary requirements or allergies. There is a set menu of pate or soup to start, with beef or chicken for the main course (vegetarian and vegan options are available upon request) and a choice of sticky toffee pudding with custard or lemon tart for dessert.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.