Dubbed ‘The Galician King of Acoustic Guitar’ Iago launched his third album, TRES, in 2023, with a tour which has included multiple sell-out shows and sensational receptions from audiences across the UK. He has showcased his immense talent at festivals including Brecon Jazz, Hellys International Guitar Festival and Aberjazz, displaying new levels of skill, complexity and versatility, whilst fusing styles, ranging from gypsy jazz, blues, Americana, country and dixieland, to swing, pop and folk