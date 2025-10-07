Abergavenny could be getting an M&S store at a time when the town’s high street has seen mixed fortunes.
In recent months, there have been clashes with the local authority over the signage of a popular restaurant, Hey Bargain opened up in the former Maxi Deals store, which lasted just five months, and Poundland became one of five in its chain of South Wales stores to close for good in September.
But in documents seen by the Abergavenny Chronicle, it seems a new player could finally be making its way into town.
“With regards to Abergavenny, I am happy to tell you this is a town that is on our requirements list for a Foodhall,” a spokesperson for M&S told a local customer.
“Our surveyor team are actively looking for sites for a great M&S Foodhall in the area.”
While there is a Foodhall not too far away, in Monmouth, and another in Chepstow, the departure of other brands from Abergavenny could make it easier for M&S to move in to the popular market town as more retail units open up.
However, when the retail giant named 300 destinations where it would consider opening stores in December last year, including Abergavenny, they said they were interested in sites two acres or larger in size with potential for dedicated car parks.
Part of the requirements for a new store set out also state they’re looking for areas just outside of towns and out of town options that are in prominent locations, with reliable road access and dedicated car parks. So even if the retailer does finally come to town, it may not be on the high street after all.
Other reports have also suggested the business is looking to open just over the border too, in Ross-on-Wye and Ludlow.
