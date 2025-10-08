An Abergavenny cafe and bar has been granted permission to extend its the opening hours of its rear patio area until later into the night.
Dugout Cafe and Bar confirmed online that the adjustment to its opening hours had been approved at a meeting of Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee.
In a statement, the business took the opportunity to clarify the changes set to be made.
“As business owners, we have always tried to create a welcoming, respectful space for everyone to enjoy, and we really do care about our neighbours and the community,” a spokesperson said.
“We would like to clarify, we are not going to be opening every week on a Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday until 9pm with live music, as some local reports suggest.”
The cafe bar on Lion Street is already allowed to stay open and serve alcohol until midnight every day and host live music until 11pm, but until now the patio area to the rear has had to close at 5pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Plans laid out by the business received 49 objections from locals and over 140 comments.
A neighbour who objected questioned why the application to change the “strict” condition could be made after only a short time and said: “Living in town we do expect some noise, but not a beer garden next door.”
Meanwhile, one of those in favour stated claims of anti-social behaviour were “completely at odds with our experience and we live right next door” and added: “The use of the garden has brought a sense of warmth and community to the street, not conflict.”
But now that permission has been granted to standardise the opening hours of the rear patio area, it will be open until 9pm every day of the week.
