SENIOR councillors are set to put forward a cross-party motion to quell the rising tide misinformation and misconceptions that are fuelling ban the boat protests in Powys and further afield
At Powys County Council’s meeting on Thursday a six-point motion on social cohesion will be placed before councillors by Cllr Richard Church which will be formally seconded by Cllr Matthew Dorrance .
Cllr Church who is the cabinet member for Legal and Regulatory services said: “We recognise the fear misinformation and misconceptions create not just among refugees and asylum seekers but also among ethnic minorities who are born in UK or who have come here to work, filling essential jobs in health, social care and other roles.
“We also recognise the fear this creates in the wider community, in people struggling with the cost of living and other pressures of modern life who are being led to believe, incorrectly, that asylum seekers and other immigrants are a threat to their housing, income, health care and other aspects of their daily life.
“This council recognises our role in fostering socially cohesive communities where everyone, regardless of background, is able to live safely, free from discrimination and abuse, contributing to their community and in mutually beneficial relationship with their neighbours.”
Cllr Church stresses that the council is: “committed to addressing misinformation and promoting understanding, while fostering the engagement of all voices in our community in informed, constructive and compassionate dialogue.”:
They ask councillors to agree to six points including the correction of misinformation, tackling and confronting racism, working with partners to ensure the safety and wellbeing of communities, regardless of race, religion or sexual orientation or other protected characteristics and re-affirming the county’s commitment to being a county of sanctuary
