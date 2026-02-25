A Brynmawr florist has been selected to be a part of a team building a display at a horticultural show in the USA.
Sarah Jane, who runs Robert’s Florist in the heart of the town, was invited to participate after networking with florists here in the UK. As the Director of her business, founded by her parents, Robert and Janet, Sarah has gained a reputation in her local community and among fellow professional florists.
Now, her recognition has attracted international attention and will be exhibiting at the Philadelphia Flower Show this month.
“Planning an exhibit often takes far longer than bringing it to life,” the team said before flying out to the States.
“Our vision was to bring together experienced floral designers, students and floral enthusiasts from around the world to create an exhibition that celebrates our shared connection through flowers.”
The team, called Grow Deep, Live Tall, are a group from the American Institute of Floral Designers and share a passion for bringing the nature of beauty to life. The exhibit is designed to be an immersive experience with a theme dedicated to this year’s show.
The display will adhere to the theme, ‘rooted’, celebrating the quiet and often understated strength, resilience and elegance that emerge from one’s connection with the earth.
Sarah said she was very proud to be representing Robert’s Florist on the international stage and described it as a “once in a lifetime opportunity.”
The family-run business offers over 52 years of experience in the business and Sarah is currently taking all her knowledge to the table team of the exhibit. She is one of seven other talented florists working hard on the section which forms part of the wider display, but this will be the focal point of the exhibit.
In taking her craft from Brynmawr to Philadelphia, Sarah is flying the flag for her business and community in the name of a living work of art.
