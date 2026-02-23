A local business has confirmed its first official donation to a mental health charity following the launch of its new range last year.
Peter Jones launched its Delta Range at the 2025 Emergency Services Show. Manufactured by its sister company, JC Moulding, based in Brynmawr, it offers sustainable and lightweight carrying solutions for security personnel and blue light responders.
At the time, the business pledged to make a donation to Mind in Gwent for every item sold as part of the new line. Now, the manufacturing expert has announced its first official donation of over £2,000 to the charity.
“The ethos behind the Delta range is that it should make a difference,” said Andrew Griffiths, Head of Business Development at Peter Jones and JC Moulding.
“We set out to make a product that was cost-effective and sustainable, and wanted to help the people in our community too. We’re delighted to make this donation to Mind in Gwent, especially as we know that this is the first of many.”
The charity exists as a result of the merger between branches of Mind in Newport, Monmouthshire, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent and works with individuals to help them access mental health support in their community.
The first donation represents a commitment to the pledge, made in September 2025, to support the mental health charity in a way that promoted physical safety and wellbeing.
In total, the first donation amounts to £2049.60 and will help the charity to continue working in the local area. It will fund crucial mental health services across the Gwent region and the company says it helps to fulfil its responsibility as a prominent business in Abergavenny.
It says that supporting overall wellbeing is just as important as protecting workers in the environments they serve, seeing the donation as an investment in the health of the community.
“We were delighted when Peter Jones and JC Moulding came to us last year with an idea to generate funds to support grassroots mental health in their community through sales of their new Delta Range,” said Mike Walmsley, Head of Income Generation and Business Development at Mind in Gwent.
“We have been blown away by the success of the product and the donations linked to it. On behalf of everyone at Mind in Gwent, I would like to thank the team at Peter Jones and JC Moulding for their ongoing support.”
By linking commercial success to meaningful social impact, Peter Jones and sister company, JC Moulding aims to raise awareness of mental health challenges within workplaces and communities.
Manufacturing of the Delta Range is completed through JC Moulding which places sustainability at the heart of its operation. Once items reach the end of their lives, the materials can be returned to be recycled.
The business will also be returning to the Emergency Services Show at the National Exhibition Centre, near Birmingham on September 16th and 17th this year/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.