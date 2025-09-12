A local business has announced a partnership with a local mental health charity, which will see a donation made for every item sold as part of a new range.
Peter Jones, a leading provider of innovative carrying solutions for devices and equipment in safety-critical industries, will be partnering with the mental health charity, Mind in Gwent.
As part of this initiative, the company will make a donation for every item sold in its new Delta Range to help support Mind in Gwent’s vital work in mental health advocacy and support services.
“We believe that supporting mental health is just as important as physical safety,” said Andrew Griffiths, Head of Business Development at Peter Jones.
“By partnering with Mind in Gwent, we’re not only helping to protect workers from environmental or physical harm but also supporting their wellbeing from within. Every purchase from the Delta Range contributes directly to the charity’s mission to ensure no one faces a mental health problem alone.”
The Delta Range has been designed with the modern workforce in mind, offering cost-effective, sustainable, and lightweight carrying options for the devices and equipment that help keep workers safe.
Whether used by emergency services, security personnel, industrial teams, or customer-facing workers, the Delta Range combines durability with environmental responsibility, reflecting the companies’ commitment to both innovation and social impact.
Mike Walmsley, Head of Income Generation and Business Development at Mind in Gwent said, “We know how important awareness of mental health is within businesses.”
It’s great to see this reflected by organisations like Peter Jones and their commitment to local community mental health. This partnership will allow us to support grassroots mental health initiatives in the very county where the business began back in 1967”.
The charity has an office in Abergavenny, as well as one in Brynmawr, Pontypool and Newport and helps people who may be struggling with their mental health. The services they offer include wellbeing and counselling services for adults, children and young people’s services (including group and one on one support in and outside of schools).
But fundraising also helps the charity to support people with more practical issues such as housing, tenancy and supported living services as well as warm hubs and rural working/farmers’ support.
Parts for the Delta Range are manufactured at JC Moulding, whose expertise in injection moulding ensures that tool design, tool manufacture, and injection moulding are carried out under one roof. Once products in the Delta Range reach end of life they can be returned for recycling, and it’s at JC Moulding where plastic parts will be re-ground and repurposed.
The partnership with Mind in Gwent underscores how both Peter Jones and JC Moulding are committed to corporate social responsibility and community wellbeing. Through this initiative, the company aims to raise awareness of mental health challenges in the workplace and contribute to meaningful change.
The Delta Range is available now through Peter Jones’ official website and selected distributors.
