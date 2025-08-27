Abergavenny Symphony Orchestra ended its summer season on a high note with a performance of Mozart’s flute and harp concertos with local soloists Isabelle Harris and Emily Harris.
Many of the orchestra members – and soloists, found their joy for music through orchestral playing and last year’s rehearsals discovered the hidden harmonies within the Elgar Enigma variations, the challenges of playing Mozart well, as well as the joy of playing the exuberant ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite’ from the musical Mary Poppins.
“We’re lucky to have such local talent with our conductor Michael Bell founder and conductor of Cardiff Philharmonic Orchestra who makes rehearsal such a pleasure and our leader Marisa Riordan who will be featuring as our soloist next year,” said Tessa Lewis, the orchestra’s chair.
“Next term, please do join us we will be joining forces with Pendyrus Male Voice Choir for a concert on October 4, at St Elvan's Church, Aberdare,” she added
The orchestra’s next concert will take place on November 16 in Abergavenny and will feature a programme set to include Finlandia by Sibelius and Havanaise by Saint-Saëns performed by local violinist Erin Morgan who is a student at Crickhowell High School and winner of the Gwent Young Musician Competition 2024 and the year will finish with the family concert in December.
“Thank you to our audience for your support and enthusiasm,” added Tessa
If you’re interested in dusting off your instrument and joining the orchestra they always welcome new members. Next term starts on September 7 with weekly term-time rehearsal on Sunday evenings https://abergavennysymph.org.uk/events/
Originally known as the Abergavenny Orchestral Society, the group is one of the oldest amateur orchestras in the UK and is believed to date back to the 1880s.
