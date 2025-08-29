FORMER Abergavenny Chronicle reporter Hannah Mlatem will be hoping to fly like a bird instead of dropping like a stone when she jumps out of a plane this weekend.
The plucky gal who swapped her typewriter and notepad for a pair of scissors and a hair dryer many moons ago to carve a successful career for herself as a hair stylist, will be throwing caution to the wind and facing her fears to raise money for a charity that’s extremely close to her heart - Hospice of the Valleys.
Hannah chose to raise money for Hospice of the Valleys because, “It’s a charity I’ve supported for many years — even back when I was a reporter, covering their fundraising efforts and meeting the extraordinary nurses who bring light into the darkest days.”
However, she developed a new and personal sense of just how valuable the work Hospice of the Valleys does in the community when, in the space of a year, cancer cruelly took Hannah’s stepdad and her mum.
She explained, “I’ve worked with cancer patients of all ages throughout my career — offering support, fitting wigs, holding hands, giving cwtches, and sharing love for over ten years. This battle has always been close to my heart.
“I’ve shaved the heads of women facing the unknown, taking control of the one thing they can, as this cruel disease tries to take everything else. I once shaved the Rapunzel-length hair of a seven-year-old girl while her mother silently sobbed behind her. The little girl asked, “Do I still look like a princess?”
“I’ve seen how cancer steals — slowly, relentlessly. And then, I had to face it myself. I had to watch it take both of my parents.”
In memory of her parents, Hannah hopes to raise as much money as possible for the charity, and in her own words, “Feel a little closer to them both up there” as she soars through the Heavens.
If you would like to help Hannah raise money for a local charity that has proven invaluable to many people, you can donate on her JustGiving page by clicking here.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.