Dean Farm Animal Sanctuary, an animal sanctuary near Llanfrechfa which is home to over 200 rescued animals, is facing a severe feed shortage following an unusually long and dry summer. With pastures parched and grazing nearly gone, the sanctuary has been forced to dip into its winter hay supply months earlier than expected — and costs for hay are soaring due to the shortage.
Founder Mary Frankland is sounding the alarm now in hopes of securing urgent support before colder months hit. “We’re already feeding hay that we’d normally reserve for winter,” said Founder Mary. “With prices rising and donations falling, it’s going to be incredibly tough to get through the next nine months unless we act now.”
The sanctuary, which provides lifelong care to animals rescued from neglect, abandonment, and saved from slaughter is entirely reliant on donations and community support. But with the cost of living continuing to rise, Dean Farm Sanctuary has seen a significant drop in monthly donations and cancelled subscriptions — making an already difficult situation even more critical.
Mary Frankland and her team are actively applying for grants and appealing to organisations, but immediate help is needed. The sanctuary is encouraging supporters and animal lovers to consider making a one-off or monthly donation — or even to host a fundraising event.
“Every bale of hay counts. Every pound counts,” Ms Frankland said. “Whether it's a donation, sharing our message, or organising a small fundraiser — it all helps keep our residents safe and fed.”
How You Can Help:
- Donate or set up a monthly gift: https://deanfarmtrust.org.uk/every-bale-counts
- Organise a fundraiser: From bake sales to community walks, every event helps raise vital funds.
- Spread the word: Share the sanctuary’s appeal on social media and within your networks. For more information, visit www.deanfarmtrust.org.uk or follow Dean Farm Trust on social media on Facebook and Instagram.
