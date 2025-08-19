After a particularly wet summer in 2024, this year’s dry weather was initially a welcome change for farmers across Wales. However, as the prolonged dry period continues, the practical pressures facing many farmers as a result of the soaring temperatures and minimal rainfall represent a significant challenge.
The reality of the situation facing many Welsh farmers was confirmed last week with Natural Resources Wales officially declaring drought status in south-east Wales after the driest six months recorded in almost 50 years. Following an exceptionally dry Spring and early Summer, areas of south-east Wales have received only around 10% of the expected August rainfall, while the rest of Wales remains in prolonged dry weather status.
The consequences of this prolonged period of low rainfall and high temperatures have been clear to see in many areas of Wales with pastures parched, minimal grass growth, and water sources drastically dwindling.
While not all farmers across Wales have been equally affected, for those in the worst-hit areas, the situation has become relentless. Many livestock farmers have already been forced to start using their winter fodder stocks months ahead of schedule, while arable farms and harvests have seen yields diminish as crops fail to perform as expected.
For an industry already facing many challenges, the impact of this drought could have further financial implications. With many farmers already considering opening the silage clamp early, there is growing concern over an increased demand on winter feed stocks. Meanwhile, a prolonged dry August and September could see additional destocking ahead of Winter in affected areas, leading to a tighter supply and a subsequent increase in prices later in the year and into next year, impacting both farmers and consumers.
As the dry conditions continue, the FUW continues to work with the Welsh Government and the Drought Liaison Group to ensure our members have the necessary support to navigate these challenging conditions.
With global temperatures rising and extreme weather seemingly becoming more common, this summer provides a timely reminder of the sector’s wider vulnerability.
As well as navigating the immediate, short-term challenges, recent weeks have demonstrated the urgent need to seek effective, long-term solutions that can be implemented to secure a more sustainable agricultural sector for future generations. This means investing in new technologies, improving water management strategies, and building a farming framework that can better withstand the inevitable impacts of a changing climate.
