Amongst the many highlights at our stand at the National Eisteddfod in Wrexham last week was a session with the Wales Farm Safety Partnership and the Welsh Whisperer, raising awareness about farm safety.
The sessions proved timely with figures released last month by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) confirming that farming remains the deadliest profession in Britain. The figures are startling too; in 2024/2025 alone, 23 farm workers lost their lives on farms across Great Britain. Nearly half (48%) of the workers killed were over the age of 65.
Farming accounts for around 1% of the working population, but nearly 20% of all workplace deaths’, a sobering reminder of many the dangers facing us on a daily basis. Indeed, over the past 13 years an average of 31 lives have been lost on farms.
It’s not just farmers who are at risk either. In addition to the 23 farmers killed in 2024/5, data also showed that 4 members of the public lost their lives last year. Tragically, two of those were children both killed due to accidents involving ATVs. Being killed by moving or overturning vehicles remains the main cause of fatality in the industry in 2024/5.
Ultimately, fatalities and injuries from vehicles and machinery can be prevented with due care and diligence, and as farmers we have a responsibility to follow simple steps to safeguard ourselves, our families, employees and the public.
Before using any vehicles or machinery, farmers should undertake regular checks of breaks and other safety-critical items, such as tyres, mirrors and seatbelts. Maintenance is particularly important when using farm machinery, and it’s important to check all necessary guards are in position and in good working order. You should only operate a vehicle or machine if trained and competent to do so.
It’s also important that we remain aware of our surroundings and display due diligence when operating vehicles or machinery. Crucially, always keep people and moving vehicles well apart, never carry passengers, be aware of blind-spots and always wear your seatbelt.
ATVs are a significant cause of on-farm fatalities, and drivers must wear a suitable and approved ATV helmet, never carry passengers, or take risks on uneven or sloping ground which can lead to overturning.
For more information about how to keep yourself and others safe on your farm, you can visit the Wales Farm Safety website: https://businesswales.gov.wales/farmingconnect/business/health-and-safety
