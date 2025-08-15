The Marches Real Food and Farming Convergence 2025 will be hosted in Monmouthshire this year for the first time, as the event visits Square Farm, Monmouth. In its third year running the event will explore the future of local food while fostering local collaboration.
Focusing on key themes such as agroecology, regenerative farming, and the development of strong local supply chains, the event seeks to address critical issues of food resilience and the interconnectedness of soil, plant, animal, and human health. Those attending can engage in meaningful discussions and share innovative practices with others who are actively working at the forefront of these vital topics.
The event will feature a variety of presentations, learning circles, and practical sessions spread across three spaces at Square Farm. Attendees will also have the opportunity to browse exhibitor stands showcasing local initiatives and resources. Plus, the event promises delicious local food and live entertainment on the evening of Friday, October 3 ahead of the main event on Saturday.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing and Tourism, Cllr Sara Burch, said: “Monmouthshire is excited to host the convergence. This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our commitment to locally sourced food. The convergence reflects our dedication to collaborating and finding practical solutions to build a more resilient food system in our communities.“I’m looking forward to hearing from a diverse range of speakers and learning about the initiatives others are implementing to secure our local food future. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to get your tickets before they’re all gone.
”The Marches Real Food and Farming Convergence 2025 is sponsored by The Marches Forward Partnership. The Marches Forward Partnership is an ambitious, mission-oriented, cross-border programme for Herefordshire, Monmouthshire, Powys and Shropshire.
