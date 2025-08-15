Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Rural Affairs, Housing and Tourism, Cllr Sara Burch, said: “Monmouthshire is excited to host the convergence. This event provides an excellent opportunity for us to showcase our commitment to locally sourced food. The convergence reflects our dedication to collaborating and finding practical solutions to build a more resilient food system in our communities.“I’m looking forward to hearing from a diverse range of speakers and learning about the initiatives others are implementing to secure our local food future. If you haven’t already done so, be sure to get your tickets before they’re all gone.