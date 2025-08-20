NFU Cymru Deputy President Abi Reader said: “Farmers are in despair that the UK Government is pushing on with its devastating tax raid on small family farms that have, over generations, been the cultural lifeblood of their local communities, driven the local economy and put food on people’s tables. What makes me especially angry is that this flawed policy is going to harm the elderly, the infirm and those who have suffered personal tragedy – many of whom are unable to get their complicated tax affairs in order to meet a bill they could not have planned for. These people have dedicated their lives to feeding the nation whilst caring for the countryside. Now, in return, their families will be financially punished and left to foot a tax bill that will, in many cases, render their businesses unviable and stifle any hopes of investment and innovation.