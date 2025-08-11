Breakups are never easy. Often when relationships have run their course, people stay together even though it’s not the right thing to do. Even when things have gone on too long, it’s hard to leave, because there are still nice moments. When I decided to leave the Conservative Party, it was a plaster I knew I had to rip off.
I had been a loyal member for 31 years. I had stuck by it through all its ups and downs. I’d won seats, helped others get elected, lost seats, lost elections, but not for a moment did I consider leaving. Even when it became a party that I no longer recognised, I held onto my love for the members, the activists, and some brilliant colleagues in Wales and Westminster, who I will always admire greatly and always be grateful to. But the fact is, that the Conservative Party has left them, much in the same way as it left me. The party that I had fallen in love with had changed beyond recognition, in thought, in word and deed.
Reform is the only party that now represents decent hard-working people, with traditional, patriotic values. People who love their country and are as devastated as I am at the erosion of our beautiful country and its values, faith and traditions, Wales and the rest of the UK, are now turning to Reform. The Conservatives failed us when last in power. Labour in Westminster, just like Labour in Wales, are failing us now, with completely the wrong priorities.
I believe Reform is the only Party committed to driving that waste out of government, putting the cash back into our frontline services and opening Wales back up for business. Our farmers are being sold down the river by a Government who are obsessed with tree-planting targets, instead of supporting our agricultural food-producing sector, to create a sustainable Wales.
Child poverty rates are the worst on record, and are hardly improving. Crime is rising. Health statistics are criminal and we are making a name for ourselves on educational league tables, for all the wrong reasons.
Reform would right these wrongs and prioritise the likes of veterans, who have given so much in service of the nation, above those who come here illegally, to take and give nothing in return.I, like many people across Wales and the UK, have had enough. Wales is crying out for the common sense governance that I believe only Reform can offer.
Real change in Wales is long overdue. There is so much to undo and put right, and Reform is the only party that is able to stop Labour and Plaid getting into bed together once again and inflicting even more damage upon Wales.Reform UK represents something different—a party willing to speak plainly, challenge the status quo, and offer bold solutions. Whether it’s on immigration, energy, free speech, or rampant crime.
Reform are saying what many are thinking. They are listening to the electorate, not stuck in the Westminster or Senedd bubble. I’m proud to be the first Reform MS in the Senedd and to speak up for our communities here in Monmouthshire. I can’t wait to get started, help steer things in the right direction, fight for my constituents here in Monmouthshire and Torfaen, for our region and for my beloved Wales, and take people along with me. With Reform, I truly feel that I am now part of the solution, not the problem.
