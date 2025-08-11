I had been a loyal member for 31 years. I had stuck by it through all its ups and downs. I’d won seats, helped others get elected, lost seats, lost elections, but not for a moment did I consider leaving. Even when it became a party that I no longer recognised, I held onto my love for the members, the activists, and some brilliant colleagues in Wales and Westminster, who I will always admire greatly and always be grateful to. But the fact is, that the Conservative Party has left them, much in the same way as it left me. The party that I had fallen in love with had changed beyond recognition, in thought, in word and deed.