One of the things I hear time and time again from residents is how important reliable public transport is – especially here in rural Monmouthshire.
For many, it’s the only means of getting to work, seeing family, and going out for the day. That’s why improving local transport is one of my top priorities.
It’s not only vital for individuals, but it also has a knock-on effect on Monmouthshire’s local economy and the health of our high streets.
I’ve spoken a lot about my campaign for Magor Walkway Station – a new station that would ease pressure on the M4, help residents access jobs, and support greener travel. But there’s much more going on too.
In Chepstow, we’ve had a fantastic win after a local resident contacted me about two rush hour trains that were passing straight through the station without stopping – creating long gaps in service. I raised this directly with CrossCountry Trains, and they’ve now agreed to adjust their timetable so both trains will stop at Chepstow from May 2026, subject to Network Rail approval. This will ease local traffic, improve commuting, and give passengers better options.But there’s another issue at Chepstow Station – accessibility.
It’s completely unacceptable that disabled passengers travelling west must leave Wales to change at an accessible station. Despite planned refurbishments, there’s still no step-free access to the westbound platform. That’s why I’m meeting with Network Rail in September and will continue pushing the UK Government to prioritise Chepstow under the Access for All programme.
Everyone deserves to travel independently and with dignity.
It’s fantastic to see Abergavenny Train Station is now fully accessible – with the first covered Beacon bridge and brand-new lifts allowing passengers to move seamlessly between platforms. This is great for residents, let's get something similar for Chepstow!
Monmouthshire County Council are also pushing for step-free access as part of the wider Chepstow Transport Hub project – and I’ll work closely with them to keep this on the agenda.
And it’s not just trains. I’ve raised the importance of local bus services in Parliament, including the No. 65 route between Monmouth and Chepstow – supported by the brilliant Friends of the 65 Bus.
Buses are a lifeline in rural communities, and I’ll keep fighting for the funding they need to survive and grow.
Reliable, accessible, and greener transport is something I’ll always champion as your MP.
If you ever need my support, please call my office on 01291 200 139.
