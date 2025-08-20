In Chepstow, we’ve had a fantastic win after a local resident contacted me about two rush hour trains that were passing straight through the station without stopping – creating long gaps in service. I raised this directly with CrossCountry Trains, and they’ve now agreed to adjust their timetable so both trains will stop at Chepstow from May 2026, subject to Network Rail approval. This will ease local traffic, improve commuting, and give passengers better options.But there’s another issue at Chepstow Station – accessibility.