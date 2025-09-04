“Fitz replied, ‘He told me it was fairy gold. Now, most people think that’s either fool’s gold or just plain nonsense. But I grew up around fairies and know their ways and am well-versed in their customs. I know it’s not gold like the world thinks of gold but it’s the gold of the soul. It’s the gold that sunsets, rainbows, and a tree in Autumn are made of. It’s the gold that magics the mist on the mountain into being and invites the moonlight to sleep on the sea. It’s the gold that makes us dare to dream and reach for the impossible. Just to be in its presence can enhance and enchant reality. It paints everything in a different and wondrous light.”