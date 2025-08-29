Abergavenny might be known as the “Gateway to Wales” for its mountains, markets and festivals - but we are also just a short journey away from some of the best beaches in the country. Families from Abergavenny regularly head south for days out to Barry Island, Porthcawl, or even further afield to Gower and Pembrokeshire. These trips are part of what makes growing up here so special.
But while enjoying the sea is a joy, it also brings risks. Worryingly, only 35% of Welsh children in Years 3-6 are able to swim. Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death in Wales and the risk isn’t isolated to the coast, with rivers, canals, reservoirs and local swimming spots all carrying dangers. Many inland waterways offer fun outdoor activities such as taking a pedalo or dinghy out on a lake, kayaking on rivers, or a trip on a canal boat. Even playing or walking near water can pose a danger, if children aren’t confident in the water.
This doesn’t have to be the case. If every child in Abergavenny - and across Wales - was given proper water safety training and swimming lessons, we could change this picture completely. It would mean safer family trips to the seaside, fewer tragedies in our rivers, and more young people taking up swimming as a sport.
Wales has a proud history of producing elite swimmers despite its size, but we now face a serious challenge: too many children can’t swim at all. Cost is a major factor - lessons average £7.66 for just 30 minutes, an increase of 30% in three years. For families in Abergavenny already grappling with the cost of living crisis, that can be out of reach. To make matters worse, pool closures across the region due to council funding cuts mean transport costs add another barrier.
That’s why school swimming is so vital. It’s the only guaranteed opportunity for every child, regardless of background, to learn this life-saving skill. And it’s not just about safety - swimming is also brilliant for fitness, confidence and mental wellbeing.
Plaid Cymru has pledged to introduce a new national school swimming and water safety programme. This would guarantee every child in Wales - including in Abergavenny - 20 lessons of swimming and water safety during Years 4 and 5. It’s a practical, life-changing policy that could save lives, improve health, and open up opportunities for children who might otherwise miss out.
Learning to swim should be a right, not a privilege. For Abergavenny’s children, and for families across Wales, Plaid Cymru is determined to make that happen.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.