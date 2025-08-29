But while enjoying the sea is a joy, it also brings risks. Worryingly, only 35% of Welsh children in Years 3-6 are able to swim. Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death in Wales and the risk isn’t isolated to the coast, with rivers, canals, reservoirs and local swimming spots all carrying dangers. Many inland waterways offer fun outdoor activities such as taking a pedalo or dinghy out on a lake, kayaking on rivers, or a trip on a canal boat. Even playing or walking near water can pose a danger, if children aren’t confident in the water.