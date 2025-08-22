One of the advantages of the summer months for Governments is the fact that bad news easily goes under the radar.
With parliament on recess and many people away on summer holidays, there is less opportunity for scrutiny and fewer news columns get the attention they deserve.
One of those stories that has flown under the radar is the state of the economy. In early August we had the latest labour market statistics, and they made for some grim reading.
Figures show that in July, employment rates in Wales remained the lowest in Britain at 71.8% with economic inactivity in Wales remaining the highest in Britain at 24.8%.
This comes as no surprise.
The overwhelming majority of businesses in Wales are small, family run businesses who are simply struggling to cope with the rise in taxes under Labour.
Thanks to Labour’s hike in National Insurance, businesses now have to pay more to hire new staff which is severely hindering business growth.
Furthermore, for 25 years, the Labour Government in Cardiff Bay has been in control and has failed to make any meaningful improvements to the economy of Wales.
Business rates in Wales remain the highest in Britain, while the average pay-packets have fallen to the lowest.
I believe that the Government needs to create an environment where hard work pays off and where businesses can flourish. That is why the Welsh Conservatives would scrap business rates for small businesses completely, ensuring that the state does not get in the way of economic prosperity.
The second piece of news that broke is the fact that inflation has risen to 3.8%, the highest rate in well over a year. This is almost double the Bank of England’s target of 2%.
Under the UK Conservative Government, inflation had sat at that target yet has hit a general upward trend since Labour came into power.
What is clear that the UK Labour Government has mismanaged the economy through poor decision making and tax and spend policies.
As we come into this next parliamentary term, I will continue to advocate for hard working families and businesses in the Senedd, ensuring that their concerns and voices are heard.
I believe Wales has so much potential, all that we need is the right Government with sensible economic policies and a determination to give Wales the shot in the arm that it needs.
