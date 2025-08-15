This week, we received the devastating news that Hefin David had died suddenly. Hefin was the MS for the Caerphilly constituency, which falls within my region, so we shared that patch, and worked together on many local issues.
Hefin was a steadfast politician: he was firm in his views, and though we were from different political parties and often disagreed, I could always respect and understand his point of view.
Moreover, he was so proud of being from the Rhymney valley. It was one of many things we had in common - Hefin and I were both born in Caerphilly Miners' Hospital, roughly ten years apart, and whereas I grew up in Ystrad Mynach, he had his roots up the road in Penpedairheol. For a time when we were younger, Hefin came to the same church as me in Bargoed, and he said he remembered seeing my sister and me have our First Communion.
My first political interview was during the 2016 election, where Hefin and I appeared together on ITV's Sharp End. Over the years, I've appeared on many a panel programme with him, and indeed, the most recent interview I gave was also alongside Hefin, on the final BBC Wales Politics of the term, in July. We had been talking in the break about the heatwave and how his children had been playing in a paddling pool - he'd showed me photos of them. I cannot believe that he's gone.
The news has been a cruel reminder of how brief and precious our lives can be. Most people go into politics because they want to improve people's lives, though we might have different ideas about how to go about that. Hefin cared greatly for his constituency and for the people who lived there, and his loss will be felt by many of us. I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers remain with his partner Vikki, his two beautiful children, his parents, and all those who loved him. Hedd, perffaith hedd i ti, Hefin.
