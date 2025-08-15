The news has been a cruel reminder of how brief and precious our lives can be. Most people go into politics because they want to improve people's lives, though we might have different ideas about how to go about that. Hefin cared greatly for his constituency and for the people who lived there, and his loss will be felt by many of us. I will miss him. My thoughts and prayers remain with his partner Vikki, his two beautiful children, his parents, and all those who loved him. Hedd, perffaith hedd i ti, Hefin.