That is not to say that everything is rosy for farmers. There remain big concerns over plans to change inheritance tax for farms by Labour in Westminster. Plaid Cymru has real concerns that this will do lasting harm to Welsh family farms. Many farmers are cash-poor and have their wealth tied up in the farm and its assets. The tax, set for introduction from April of next year, could see most productive family farms in Wales fall into scope due to rising land, machinery and asset value according to farming unions. Whilst Plaid Cymru believes in boosting public finances to pay for frontline services across the board, we think a wealth tax should be implemented instead of targeting those who sustain our rural communities; especially at a time of global uncertainty when our own food security should be improved.